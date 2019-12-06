Worcestershire captain Joe Leach extends contract until end of 2022

Joe Leach was appointed Worcestershire captain at the end of 2016

Worcestershire club captain Joe Leach has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him with the county until the end of the 2022 season.

All-rounder Leach, 29, took 41 wickets and scored 420 runs in Division Two of the County Championship last season.

He has been the county's most prolific wicket-taker in the past five years.

"I'm really excited for what the next few years have to bring," said Leach. "Hopefully it can be a very successful period for the team and myself."

A former Worcestershire academy graduate, Leach made his senior debut for the county in 2013 having previously played for Staffordshire and Shropshire in minor counties cricket as well as Leeds/Bradford MCCU.

"It's great to have committed again to Worcestershire," he added. "I've loved my time here and I absolutely love playing for the club."