Sri Lanka arrive in Pakistan for first Test series since 2009 attack

Sri Lanka played in Pakistan in limited-overs matches in September and October

Sri Lanka have arrived in Pakistan for the hosts' first Test in their own country since a 2009 gun attack.

Eight people were killed and several players were wounded when the Sri Lanka team bus was ambushed in Lahore in March 2009.

The majority of Pakistan's home Test matches have since taken place in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said Sri Lanka's arrival marked an "historic occasion".

International cricket returned to Pakistan in 2015 when they hosted Zimbabwe, playing three one-day internationals as well as two Twenty20 internationals in a series that was overshadowed by a suicide bombing outside the Lahore stadium.

Sri Lanka played three ODIs and three T20 matches there in September and October, although some of their main players chose not to take part.

But their upcoming tour of Pakistan marks the return of Test cricket to the country, with the first Test starting in Rawalpindi on Wednesday and the second taking place in Karachi from 19 December.

"This is my first tour to Pakistan," said Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne.

"After the 2009 incidents, players were scared to tour Pakistan but in the last two years or so Sri Lanka and other teams have toured Pakistan.

"We want to play good cricket in Pakistan and hope they give us some good security."

Khan added: "Pakistan's losses due to non-hosting of international cricket have been substantial.

"Pakistan cricket supporters have been denied the opportunity to see their heroes play live in our national stadiums."