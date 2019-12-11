Australia v New Zealand: Extreme heat in Perth will be a 'real advantage' says Tim Paine

New Zealand have only won three Test against Australia

Australia v New Zealand: first Test Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth Date: 12-16 December Time: 05:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary provided by ABC Grandstand on BBC Radio 5 Live sports extra and BBC Sport website & app

The extreme temperatures forecast in Perth will give Australia "a real advantage" in the first Test against New Zealand which starts on Thursday.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 41C during the day-night Test.

New Zealand begin the three-match series ranked second in the world, three places higher than Australia, but have not won an away series against their Trans-Tasman rivals since 1985.

Captain Tim Paine said Australia will "thrive" in the hot conditions.

"We're all Australians, we're all used to probably barring me and 'Wadey'," Paine said, referring himself and batsman Matthew Wade who are both from Tasmania.

"But it's just part of the job now and it certainly won't affect us.

"We thrive on these conditions. I think it can be a real advantage to us."

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson said the heat will be a "factor", when asked about the groundsman's suggestions to temperatures could feel like 50C during the game.

"If it is 50C it could be quite challenging for everyone in ground whether playing or not," Williamson said.

"We will have to see how feels at the time and try and monitor some of those things as you go but it is certainly a factor."

Players from both sides will wear black armbands during the Test in tribute to those killed in the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand on Monday./

"Our thoughts go out to all involved," Williamson said.

"It is very hard to comprehend and certainly when mother nature doesn't give any warning and a tragedy like this happens it is such a shock."

Black Caps 'excited' for Australia challenge

Australia won the most recent series between the sides 2-0 in 2015-16

New Zealand have not won a series in Australia for 34 years - and have only won one of 22 Tests against them since - but come into this tour unbeaten in seven Test series', including victory over England earlier this month.

Williamson said taking on Australia is a "really exciting challenge".

"We know it is always a tough challenge when we come over here," he said.

"Australia always have a very strong side and are well accustomed to their own conditions. The guys are looking forward to the challenge."

Paine, whose side thrashed Pakistan in two Tests earlier this month, said he expects a "highly competitive" series.

"We are really excited by the challenge that New Zealand will bring," Paine said.

"It will be really tough competitive series and I think we should all be excited by it."

Dar to break umpire record

Aleem Dar umpired his first Test in 2003

Aleem Dar will set a new record of Tests as an umpire when he stands in the match.

It will be the Pakistani's 129th Test which will see him break the current record held by Steve Bucknor.

"It is a truly amazing feeling and a high point of my life when I take the field here in Australia; thousands of miles from where I started my international career at home in Gujranwala," Dar said.