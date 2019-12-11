Pakistan v Sri Lanka: Naseem Shah impresses on opening day

Shaheen Afridi took the first Test wicket to fall in Pakistan since 2009 - the last man to take a wicket was Mohammad Talha

First Test, day one of five, Rawalpindi Sri Lanka 202-5 (68.1 overs): Karunaratne 59, Shah 2-51 Pakistan: Yet to bat Scorecard

Pakistan enjoyed a good day with the ball as Test cricket returned to the country for the first time since 2009.

Sri Lanka, who were the visitors when a terrorist attack led to the suspension of all international cricket in Pakistan, closed the opening day of the first Test in Rawalpindi on 202-5.

That was a recovery for the tourists, who had lost four wickets for 31 runs in slipping to 127-4.

Pakistan's bowling attack was led by 16-year-old Naseem Shah, who took 2-51.

Shah, who is playing in only his second Test and was just six years old when Test cricket was last held in Pakistan, bowled with plenty of pace and was rewarded when opener Oshada Fernando edged to first slip, before returning late in the day to remove Angelo Mathews.

Former Sri Lanka captain Mathews had put on 62 for the fifth wicket alongside Dhananjaya de Silva before he too edged to slip off Shah.

Sri Lanka, who won the toss, put on 96 for the first wicket, with captain Dimuth Karunaratne the only player to pass 50.

The match, which is the first in a two-Test series, is part of the World Test Championship, with Pakistan yet to register any points in the competition.