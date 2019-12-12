Pakistan v England: Natalie Sciver ton helps England beat Pakistan and seal series

Sciver's ton came off 85 balls

Second women's one-day international, Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur England 327-4 (50 overs): Sciver 100no, Knight 86, Wilson 85no Pakistan 200 all out (44.5 overs): Maroof 64, Nahida 40, Ecclestone 2-39, Glenn 2-37, Knight 2-33, Shrubsole 2-31 England won by 127 runs Scorecard

Natalie Sciver hit an unbeaten century as England beat Pakistan by 127 runs in the second one-day international in Kuala Lumpur.

Sciver (100 not out) put on 146 with Fran Wilson (85 not out) as England made 327-4 in their 50 overs.

Pakistan were all out for 200, with Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone and captain Heather Knight taking two wickets apiece.

The win put England 2-0 up in the three-match series.

The third match takes place on Saturday.

Interim coach Ali Maiden is overseeing the tour before Lisa Keightley takes over as head coach in January.

Analysis

Henry Moeran, BBC Sport cricket reporter in Kuala Lumpur

With new coach Lisa Keightley watching on for the first time, this was a dominant performance from England.

Sciver has the ability to be one of the world's very best with the bat - today she showed it. Her third ODI hundred showed patience when needed before a savage acceleration to take the game away from Pakistan.

Huge credit too to batting partner Fran Wilson who was outstanding in reaching a career-best 85 not out from just 49 balls.

The run chase was a model in run-restriction, leaving captain Heather Knight to lift the series trophy at the end of her 100th ODI.