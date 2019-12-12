World Cup Challenge League: Jersey beat Bermuda by six wickets

Delray Rawlins top-scored with 31 in Bermuda's score of 110 all out

Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B, Al Amerat, Oman Bermuda 110 (23 overs): Rawlins 31; Miles 4-8, Birrell 4-20 Jersey 113-4 (19.3 overs): Dunford 35 Jersey won by six wickets

Jersey beat Bermuda by six wickets in Oman, leaving them fourth in their group at the end of the first phase of qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

Bermuda were bowled out for 110 batting first, with Elliot Miles (4-8) and Daniel Birrell (4-20) starring.

Sussex's Delray Rawlins top-scored with 31 for Bermuda, for whom only two players reached double figures.

Jersey reached their target with more than 30 overs to spare to gain their second win of the competition.

They lost their other three matches in the first five-game block in the new Cricket World Cup Challenge League, which has replaced the old World Cricket League format.

Two pools of six teams - Leagues A and B - will play in annual tournaments until 2021, with the top sides in each league progressing to the 2022 Cricket World Cup Play-Off tournament.

Each team will play a total of 15 games in the Challenge League, with Jersey's next five fixtures in League B to be staged in Uganda in July and August 2020.