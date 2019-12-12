Australia v New Zealand: Marnus Labuschagne scores third Test ton in a row

Labuschagne reached his century in 166 balls

First Test, Perth (day one of five) Australia 248-4 (90 overs): Labuschagne 110no, Warner 43, Smith 43; Wagner 2-52 New Zealand: Yet to bat Scorecard

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne hit a third successive Test century as the hosts posted 248-4 on day one of the first Test against New Zealand.

Labuschagne has the most runs in Test cricket this year and passed the 1,000 run mark on his way to 110 not out.

He came to the crease when Australia lost Joe Burns for nine and, after David Warner (43) was out, put on 132 with Steve Smith (43).

Smith and Matthew Wade (12) were also dismissed before the close in Perth.

There was a minute's silence before the day-night match to honour the victims of the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand.

Burns went early when he was trapped lbw by Colin de Grandhomme but the decision would have been overturned if he had reviewed.

Kiwi left-armer Neil Wagner caught Warner off his own bowling before he also dismissed Smith, who was caught by Tim Southee.

Southee took the last wicket of the day by bowling Wade as Labuschagne, who had scored 185 and 162 against Pakistan in his previous two Test outings, remained unbeaten.