Somerset: No appeal against 'poor' pitch points deduction

Essex lost nine wickets for 39 runs as they were bowled out for 141 in their first innings at Taunton

Somerset have decided not to appeal against the docking of points imposed because of a "poor pitch" for their Championship decider against Essex.

The county were given a 24-point penalty because the wicket had "excessive unevenness of bounce".

They will start next season on -12 points, with the other half of the punishment suspended for two years.

Essex were crowned champions after the rain-affected match at Taunton in September ended in a draw.

"Somerset County Cricket Club has, after conducting an exhaustive review of the relevant appeal procedures, decided against appealing the decision of the Cricket Discipline Commission Panel," said a statement on the club website.

"This conclusion has been reached because it is clear that, in order to overturn the decision, the club would have to demonstrate conclusively to the Panel who originally implemented the sanctions that they had come to the wrong decision.

"Such a heavy burden of proof is extremely difficult for any appellant to discharge.

"The club are very disappointed with the panel's decision but has concluded that it is in the best interest of all parties to move forward."

At the original hearing, the club accepted the pitch rating of "poor" was correct, but pleaded not guilty to a second element of the charge that it "was not the best quality pitch that Somerset was able to prepare for the match".

Somerset needed to beat Essex to win the title for the first time in their history, but more than 200 overs were lost in the game because of rain and they were unable to do so.

They forfeited their second innings, leaving Essex a target of only 62 to win and the match came to an end with their score on 45-1.