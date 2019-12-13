Australia v New Zealand: Mitchell Starc helps puts Australia in control in Perth

Starc scored 30 from 41 balls and then took four New Zealand wickets on day two

First Test, Perth (day two of five) Australia 416 all out (146.2 overs): Labuschagne 143, Head 56, Warner 43, Smith 43; Wagner 4-92, Southee 4-93 New Zealand: 109-5 (32 overs): Taylor 66no; Starc 4-31 Scorecard

Mitchell Starc took 4-31 to put Australia in control on the day two of the first Test against New Zealand.

The hosts resumed the second day in Perth on 248-4 and got to 416 all out, with Marnus Labuschagne out for 143 after being bowled by Neil Wagner.

Australia middle-order batsman Travis Head made 56 before Starc ripped through New Zealand's batsmen.

The left-arm paceman's wickets included Kane Williamson (34) as the tourists reached 109-5 at the close.

Starc kickstarted a New Zealand collapse when he caught opener Tom Latham off his own bowling.

Josh Hazlewood bowled Jeet Raval before Starc dismissed Kiwi captain Williamson, Henry Nicholls and Wagner, who was out first ball.

Ross Taylor provided New Zealand's main resistance and he was 66 not out at the end of the second day.