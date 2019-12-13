Ben Sanderson: Northamptonshire seamer signs two-year contract extension

Ben Sanderson has taken 233 first-class wickets at an average of just 20.06

Seam bowler Ben Sanderson has signed a two-year contract extension with Northamptonshire, which will now expire at the end of 2022.

The 30-year-old took 60 Championship wickets in each of the past two seasons, and helped the county to promotion from Division Two in 2019.

The former Yorkshire player moved to the County Ground in 2015 after time in Minor Counties and club cricket.

"We've got a real quality group together," Sanderson said.

"There's talent everywhere in that dressing room."

Northants will begin their first Division One campaign since 2014 with an away game against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, starting on 19 April.

Captain Adam Rossington said: "It's brilliant for the club to have a bowler with Ben's skills and you'll struggle to find a more consistent performer in county cricket over the last few years."