Scotland beat the United States by four wickets in tri-series

A 62 from Scot Calum MacLeod helped Scotland on their way to victory over the US

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Sharjah United States 245-9 (50 overs): Taylor 56, Marshall 50; Watt 3-33 Scotland 246-6 (48.5 overs): MacLeod 62, Berrington 36; Stevenson 3-67 Scotland win by four wickets

Scotland gained revenge over the United States with a four-wicket win in the Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dubai.

The Scots were beaten by 35 runs on Monday but a valuable 62 from Calum MacLeod and an unbroken stand of 58 from Safyaan Sharif and Josh Davey guided them to their 246 target with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, Xavier Marshall (50) and Steven Taylor (56) hit half-centuries.

The US made 245 for nine, with Scot Mark Watt claiming three for 33.