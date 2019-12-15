Pakistan v Sri Lanka: Abid Ali becomes first batsman to score centuries on Test and ODI debuts

Abid Ali followed up a 112 against Australia on his one-day debut earlier this year with an unbeaten century in Rawalpindi against Sri Lanka on his first Test match for Pakistan

First Test, Rawalpindi (day five of five): Sri Lanka 308-6 dec (97.0 overs): Dahananjaya 102*, Karunaratne 59, Shah 2-92, Shaheen 2-58 Pakistan 252-2 (70.0 overs): Abid 109*, Babar 102* Match drawn Scorecard

Abid Ali became the first batsman to score a century on their Test and one-day international debuts, as the first match in Pakistan since the deadly 2009 terror attacks ended in a draw.

The 32-year-old Pakistan opener was unbeaten on 109 as the hosts ended on 252-2 in reply to Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 308-6.

Babar Azam also finished on 102 not out on the fifth day at Rawalpindi Stadium.

The previous four days had all been affected by bad weather.

Abid's debut century followed his 112 against Australia in Dubai in his first one-day international in March.

"My plan was to see off the new ball and then I gradually built the innings with plans for every five overs," said Abid, who became the 11th Pakistan batsman to score a century on their Test debut.

"So I kept trying to keep that up, and Babar gave me confidence in the 90s."

Abid is one of 15 batsmen to score a hundred on an ODI debut, but none also managed a century in their first Test.

England's Enid Bakewell managed the feat in the women's game in 1973.

Abid's landmark innings added further spice to the final day of what had already been a historic Test, despite rain undermining any chance of a victory for either side.

Only 91.5 overs were possible on the first four days as rain, bad light and overcast conditions affected play. The fourth day was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

But there was bright sunshine on Sunday as Sri Lanka batted for 20 minutes to declare their first innings at 308-6 with middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva scoring an unbeaten 102.

With gates opened to the crowd for free, about 12,000 fans were kept entertained by Dhananjaya and then Abid.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne hopes his team moves on.

He said: "We came two days before the Test and we've done a really good job. Washed out for a couple of days but Dhananjaya's effort and the two fast bowlers on this pitch did well."

It was the first Test in Pakistan since the Sri Lanka team bus was ambushed by gunmen in Lahore on 3 March 2009, when six policemen and two civilians died and several Sri Lanka players and coaches were injured.

The second Test of the two-match series, which is part of the World Test Championship, starts in Karachi on Thursday.