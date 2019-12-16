South Africa v England: Proteas name six uncapped players in squad

Rassie van der Dussen played for South Africa at the 2019 World Cup in England

South Africa have named six uncapped players in their squad for the first two Tests of the home series against England.

Batsmen Pieter Malan and Rassie van der Dussen have been included, as well as bowlers Dane Paterson and Beuran Hendricks.

All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and wicketkeeper Rudi Second have also made the squad.

The first of four Tests between the two sides will start on 26 December.

"The high number of uncapped players coming into the squad is a reflection of our policy to acknowledge players who do well at franchise level and have put their hands up for selection," said Cricket South Africa selector Linda Zondi.

South Africa Test squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen.