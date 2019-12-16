Ben Stokes: England all-rounder set to miss opening tour match

Ben Stokes' late arrival means he is likely to miss the match between England and a South Africa Invitational XI

Ben Stokes is set to miss the two-day match against a South Africa Invitational XI that starts England's winter tour, Chris Silverwood says.

The 27-year-old will join the touring squad on Tuesday - the day the match starts - after attending the BBC Sports Personality awards ceremony on Sunday.

Stokes was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year at the event in Aberdeen.

Coach Silverwood said returning fast bowler James Anderson is in "fantastic physical condition" after injury.

Lancashire's Anderson, 37, has not played for England since the opening Test of the Ashes in August, because of a calf problem.

Jofra Archer is a doubt to face the Invitational XI as he has a cold while fellow bowler Mark Wood - who has not played since July's World Cup final because of side and knee injuries - also misses out as he continues to receive treatment.