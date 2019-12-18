Ireland's tour of Sri Lanka postponed due to lack of broadcast partner

Ireland played England at Lord's in just their third Test since being granted full ICC membership

Ireland's February Test against Sri Lanka has been postponed due to the lack of a broadcast partner.

Sri Lanka Cricket's original broadcast agreement was concluded in 2013, at which time Ireland was a not a full member country.

ICC rules dictate that all international Tests must be broadcast.

Sri Lanka hope to reschedule the Ireland Test for later in 2020 after securing a new broadcast agreement early next year.

Ireland's men were set to take on Sri Lanka for the first time at Test level between 8-12 February in just their fourth game in cricket's longest format.

"We were far progressed in our planning for this short tour, so we and the travelling squad are obviously disappointed," said Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom.

"Rest assured we shall work as quickly as possible with SLC to identify an alternative slot for the match and we shall communicate that as soon as it is confirmed. "

The news of postponement comes just a day after Ireland announced the cancellation of their T20 series with Afghanistan and their plans to change their home Test with Bangladesh to a T20 match.

In making the alterations to their 2020 schedule, Deutrom cited "financial constraints and prioritisation of fixtures" before the T20 World Cup in Australia.