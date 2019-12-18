England in South Africa: James Anderson returns from injury in warm-up draw

James Anderson is England's leading Test wicket-taker, with 575

Tour match, Willowmoore Park, Benoni (day two of two): England 309-4 dec: Root 72*, Denly 60*, Sibley 58* South Africa Invitation XI 289: Snyman 79, Rosier 70, Sekhukhune 65; Woakes 3-48 Match drawn Scorecard

James Anderson returned to England's attack as the under-strength tourists drew their two-day warm-up match against a Cricket South Africa Invitation XI in Benoni.

Anderson took 1-37 in his first match since aggravating a calf injury on day one of the first Ashes Test in August.

Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach were all unavailable to bowl because of illness.

But England dismissed the hosts for 289 in reply to their 309-4 declared.

Chris Woakes claimed 3-48, picking up all three wickets in the space of 11 balls, to boost his chances of playing in the first Test against South Africa at Centurion, which starts on 26 December.

Sam Curran, who was preferred to Woakes in the first Test in New Zealand last month, removed both openers cheaply in taking 2-45.

But Kabelo Sekhukhune (65) and Jacques Snyman (79) then frustrated a laboured England in a stand of 133 until Anderson removed Sekhukhune during an improved second spell shortly before Woakes' burst.

Home captain Diego Rosier added 70, targeting the uncapped Matt Parkinson, before he was finally bowled by the Lancashire leg-spinner.

England captain Joe Root picked up 2-21 with his off-spin and Parkinson (2-112) claimed the last wicket.

All-rounder Ben Stokes was not available to bat or bowl in the match after being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday but did field in the afternoon.

Pace bowlers Archer and Broad and left-arm spinner Leach were all sent back to the team hotel after contracting an illness that has also affected England's backroom staff.

England have a second warm-up match, a three-day game against South Africa A starting on Friday at the same venue, before they face the Proteas in a four-Test series.