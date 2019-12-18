Luke Procter: Northamptonshire all-rounder extends deal until 2022

Luke Procter was an ever-present in the County Championship this year as Northants finished second in Division Two

Northamptonshire all-rounder Luke Procter has signed a two-year contract extension, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 31-year-old scored 510 runs at an average of 36.42 and took 17 wickets as Northants were promoted from County Championship Division Two this summer.

"He's a hard-working cricketer that doesn't always get the limelight," head coach David Ripley said.

"In the dressing-room he's very much respected for what he gives the team."

Procter joined the county from Lancashire in October 2017 after eight seasons at Old Trafford.

Northants begin their 2020 Championship campaign with an away game against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, starting on Sunday 19 April.