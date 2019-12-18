Jason Roy, Sam Curran and Tom Curran sign new Surrey contracts

Tom Curran (left) and Jason Roy were both in the England squad for this summer's Cricket World Cup triumph

England players Sam and Tom Curran and Jason Roy have signed new contracts with Surrey.

All-rounder Sam Curran, 21, will stay at The Oval until the end of 2021, while older brother Tom, 24, and Roy, 29, have agreed deals until 2022.

Batsman Roy and pace bowler Tom Curran were in the England squad which won the Cricket World Cup this year.

All three players came through the club's academy and have represented England in all three formats.