Keshav Maharaj: Yorkshire re-sign South Africa spinner on short-term deal

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took four five-wicket hauls for Yorkshire last season, with a best of 7-52 against Surrey

Yorkshire have re-signed South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj as an overseas player for the opening two County Championship fixtures in 2020.

The 29-year-old joined the White Rose on a short-term deal last term and later extended his time at the club.

He previously had a brief spell with rivals Lancashire during 2018, playing three times in the Championship.

"I'm very grateful to be given the opportunity to come back and play for Yorkshire again," he said.

"I surprised myself with the numbers that I put up with ball and bat so I'm just happy to have been able to contribute in the way I did.

"Hopefully in the two games that I have signed for I can make a similar impact and help start the season well."

Maharaj took 38 wickets in five Championship appearances in 2019, at an average of just 18.92, a total only exceeded by paceman Duanne Olivier.

He is set face Gloucestershire and Essex for Yorkshire next April before returning to South Africa, after which the club will sign another overseas player for the rest of the season.

"He won matches for us this year. He was fantastic on the pitch for us, but also off the field with the way he spoke to our players," director of cricket Martyn Moxon said.

"He was very willing to share experiences and advice, so he was the perfect overseas player."