Pakistan v England: Visitors secure women's Twenty20 series win with 84-run victory

Jones hit three sixes and 11 fours in her 89, adding 120 for the first wicket with Wyatt

Second women's Twenty20 international, Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur England: 185-5 (20 overs): Jones 89, Wyatt 55; Amin 2-30, Dar 2-33 Pakistan: 101-9 (20 overs): Javed 38; Ecclestone 2-5, Brunt 2-19, Villiers 2-21 England won by 84 runs, lead series 2-0 Scorecard

England won the Twenty20 International series against Pakistan with a match to spare as they secured an unassailable 2-0 lead with an 84-run victory.

Opener Amy Jones made 89 off 52 balls including three sixes, while Danni Wyatt added 55 as England finished on 185-5.

Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Mady Villiers took two wickets each as Pakistan were restricted to 101-9 at Kuala Lumpur's Kinrara Oval.

England won the first match by 29 runs.

Jones and Wyatt put on 120 for the first wicket after the visitors had won the toss, with the latter winning her 100th T20 cap for England.

"There have been a lot of highs and lows along the way but I've enjoyed the journey, and it means a lot to get here," said Wyatt.

"It's great batting with Amy and we were happy to get us off to a good start."

The final match of the series takes place on Friday.

Analysis

BBC Sport cricket reporter Henry Moeran in Kuala Lumpur

This was as good a performance as England have put together during their tour to Malaysia - totally dominant in all facets of the game.

Jones was again outstanding, hitting a career-best 89 from just 52 deliveries. Her opening stand with Wyatt took the game away from Pakistan.

With the ball Villiers showed good control in her first appearance of the trip as she took 2-21, but it was Ecclestone who was the pick - finishing with figures of 2-5 from three overs.

The only question from the day was why Tammy Beaumont didn't bat. The opener, who scored a century in the first ODI, was in the XI but didn't feature.