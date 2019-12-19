Tom Lace: Middlesex batsman agrees new contract after Derbyshire loan spell

Tom Lace's 2019 season came to a premature end when he broke a finger while batting in August

Batsman Tom Lace has signed a contract extension with Middlesex to run until the end of the 2022 season.

Lace, 21, made his Championship debut for the club against Leicestershire at Lord's in May, in between two loan spells with Derbyshire.

He topped Derbyshire's Championship averages in 2019 after scoring 743 runs in 10 games, with three centuries.

"Tom will be a great addition to our middle order," head coach Stuart Law told the Middlesex website.

"A talented batsman, a great character in the dressing room and a Middlesex man through and through. I look forward to working with him next season."

Middlesex finished eighth in Division Two last summer, 49 points short of the promotion places, winning only three of their 14 games.

They will begin the 2020 Championship season with a home game against Worcestershire, starting on Sunday 12 April.