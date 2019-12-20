Pakistan v England: Visitors win final match by 26 runs to complete 3-0 Twenty20 series win

England won the ODI series against Pakistan 2-0 before securing a 3-0 win in the T20 series

Third women's Twenty20 international, Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur England: 170-3 (20 overs) Knight 43, Jones 37; Baig 2-28 Pakistan: 144-5 (20 overs) Javeria 57; Shrubsole 2-15, Glenn 2-12 England win by 26 runs and win the series 3-0 Scorecard

England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in the final match of the Twenty20 series to secure a 3-0 series victory in Kuala Lumpur.

Captain Heather Knight top-scored with 43 as England posted 170-3.

Anya Shrubsole and Sarah Glenn took two wickets each as Pakistan made 144-5 in rely, with Javeria Khan unbeaten on 57.

Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver were rested as England took the opportunity to try some new options ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup in February.

"I think it's been a good tour for us," said Knight. "We asked batters to get big runs and that's happened across both the ODI and the T20 series.

"I think we've found some new players, as well. Sarah Glenn has really put her hand up and that's great for us. It adds to the competition for places and makes us stronger as a group.

"I've been proud of how we've maintained our high standards, especially in the field - which is something we've been working hard on.

"It's been great to spend time with our new coach (Lisa Keightley) and get chatting to her about how she sees the plans moving forward. We're looking forward to the new year and the challenge of the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia."

