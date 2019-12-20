Peter Trego: Nottinghamshire sign ex-Somerset all-rounder

Peter Trego celebrates with Somerset supporters following their win in the 2019 One-Day Cup final at Lord's

Nottinghamshire have signed former Somerset all-rounder Peter Trego on a two-year contract.

The 38-year-old left Taunton at the end of the 2019 season, his 14th with the county of his birth.

Trego was a member of the team which beat Hampshire at Lord's to win the One-Day Cup, and also made four T20 Blast appearances last season.

He has not played in the Championship since 2018, but Notts say he will be available for all formats of the game.

"He's an all-round player; batter, bowler and fielder and he will also offer another layer of support to some of our younger players," Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores said.

"We've lost a lot of experience from our dressing room, so Pete adds balance to our squad in terms of age and experience."

Trego has scored almost 18,500 runs in red and white-ball cricket during his career, and taken 632 wickets.

"Trent Bridge has been a great stomping ground for me on a personal level, it inspires me and it's brilliant to get the chance to play there week in week out," he said.

"I'm coming into a new club and want to show people what I can do on and off the field, in the dressing room and be a match-winner."

Having been relegated from the top-flight of the Championship, Notts will begin their 2020 Division Two campaign with a home game against Leicestershire, starting on Sunday 12 April.