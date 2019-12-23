Matthew Wade: Somerset sign Australia batsman for start of 2020 season

Matthew Wade averages 31.45 with the bat in Test matches

Somerset have signed Australia Test batsman Matthew Wade as an overseas player for the first half of the 2020 County Championship season.

The 31-year-old should make his debut against Warwickshire in April and will be available for seven matches.

Wade has played 29 Tests for Australia and featured in all five Ashes matches this summer as they retained the urn.

"I got a good taste of English conditions last summer and it'll be good to come back over," he said.

"Somerset have a bit of a history of Australian players doing well for the club, so hopefully I can add my name to that list."

Wade, who can also play as a wicketkeeper, has played 149 times for his country across all formats and follows in the footsteps of fellow Australians Justin Langer and Chris Rogers, who have both captained Somerset in recent years.

"He is a world-class performer, he is extremely driven and he is a leader," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

Somerset will start the 2020 campaign on -12 points after being found guilty of preparing a "poor" pitch for last season's County Championship decider against Essex, which they lost.