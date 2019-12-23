Pakistan v Sri Lanka: Azhar Ali thanks visitors

Azhar Ali was one of four Pakistan batsmen to score a century in the second Test against Sri Lanka

Second Test, Karachi Pakistan 191 & 555-3dec: Abid 174, Masood 135, Azhar 118, Babar 100* Sri Lanka 271 & 212: Fernando 102*, Dickwella 65, Shah 5-31 Pakistan won by 263 runs Scorecard

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said Sri Lanka's first visit since an attack in 2009 had given "immense happiness" after his side claimed a series win.

It was the first Test series in Pakistan since the Sri Lanka team bus was ambushed by gunmen in Lahore on 3 March 2009, when six policemen and two civilians died and several Sri Lanka players and coaches were injured.

The hosts recorded a 263-run win in the second Test before going to the Sri Lanka dressing room to thank their opponents.

"It's a great occasion for happiness for all of us that we won the series," Azhar said. "It carried great importance and was very significant because we were playing our first home Test series."

After Pakistan's top four batsmen all scored a century in the same innings, the side needed just 14 minutes to seal victory on the fifth day in Karachi, giving them a 1-0 series win after rain led to a draw in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne urged other teams to consider touring Pakistan, saying "security was 200%".

"They have seen us playing here and enjoying it here," he added. "They will have something in their minds and they will decide (for themselves)."