Vernon Philander: South Africa bowler to retire after England series

South Africa v England, first Test Dates: 26-30 December Venue: Centurion, Gauteng Time: 08:00 GMT

South Africa bowler Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket after the forthcoming four-Test series against England.

Philander, 34, has played 97 matches across all three formats, taking a combined 261 wickets since his debut in 2011.

"I feel it is the appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey," said Philander.

The first of four Tests against England begins on Thursday at Centurion.

"It has been an honour and privilege to have played alongside the very best in the game as well as being part of the best Test team for a number of years," added Philander.

"I would like to say a special thanks to my wife, family and friends for your loyalty and support on this journey which has obviously had its ups and downs. And to my number one fan since day one - Mom, thank you so much.

"My entire focus and energy at this time is to help the Proteas beat England which I am really looking forward to."