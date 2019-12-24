England in South Africa: Ben Stokes misses training with father critically ill

Ben Stokes has made 59 Test appearances for England

South Africa v England, first Test Dates: 26-30 December Venue: Centurion, Gauteng Time: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary and The Cricket Social on the BBC Sport website

Ben Stokes will not train with England on Tuesday because his father has been admitted to hospital in South Africa after suffering a serious illness.

Stokes' father, Ged, is in a critical condition after being taken to hospital in Johannesburg on Monday.

All-rounder Stokes, 28, will not attend England's training session at SuperSport Park so that he can be at his father's bedside.

The first of four Tests against South Africa begins on Thursday (08:00 GMT).