Jos Buttler latest England player to be hit by sickness bug

Jos Buttler (left) scored 12 runs during England's collapse on day two of the first Test in South Africa

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is the latest victim of a sickness bug which is hampering the team during the first Test against South Africa.

Buttler, who scored 12 runs during England's collapse on day two, will sit out the morning session of day three and be replaced by Jonny Bairstow.

Bowlers Jack Leach, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood remain in quarantine at the team hotel along with two other staff.

Meanwhile, South Africa batsman Aiden Markram is out of the Test series.

The 25-year-old sustained a fracture to his fourth left finger, which will require surgery and will remove him from play for at least six weeks. He is scheduled for surgery early next week.

The injury took place during the second day of the Test and comes after Markram also broke his wrist during the previous series with India.

Markram scored 20 runs in South Africa's first innings and was out for two in the second innings, trapped lbw by James Anderson after facing five balls.

At the end of day two, the hosts led England by 175 runs.