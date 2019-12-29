Ben Stokes' father Ged out of intensive care in South Africa

Ben Stokes was appointed an OBE in the New Year Honours list

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' father has left intensive care in hospital in Johannesburg.

Ged, 64, was in a critical condition after being admitted with a serious illness on 23 December.

Stokes missed training with England the following day to be at his father's bedside.

Stokes, 28, is currently playing in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion, with England chasing a record 376 to win on the fourth day.

He scored 35 in England's first innings and took 2-22 in South Africa's second innings at Supersport Park.