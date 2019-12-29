England in South Africa: Keegan Petersen called up by hosts for second Test

Keegan Petersen (left) has scored 15 first-class centuries

South Africa have added uncapped batsman Keegan Petersen to their squad for the second Test against England.

The 26-year-old, who averages 40.66 in first-class cricket, made a century for South Africa A against England in a tour game before the first Test.

He replaces opener Aiden Markram, who broke a finger during fielding practice on day two and has been ruled out of the rest of the four-match series.

The second Test in Cape Town begins on 3 January.

Petersen has scored 5,490 runs at an average of 40.66 in 88 first-class matches.

South Africa squad for second Test: Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second (wk), Rassie van der Dussen.