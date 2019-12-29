South Africa v England: Tourists lose first Test by 107 runs

Joe Root was furious after edging Anrich Nortje behind to fall for 48

First Test, Supersport Park, Centurion (day four of five): South Africa 284 (De Kock 95, Curran 4-58) & 272 (Van der Dussen 51, Archer 5-102) England 181 (Denly 50, Philander 4-16) & 268 (Burns 84, Rabada 4-103) South Africa win by 107 runs; take 1-0 series lead Scorecard

South Africa claimed a convincing 107-run victory over England despite the tourists showing fight with the bat on the fourth day of the first Test.

The tourists, needing a record chase of 376 to win, resumed on 121-1 but were bowled out for 268, with Kagiso Rabada taking 4-103 in Centurion.

A collapse of 7-64 sealed victory for South Africa, despite 84 from Rory Burns and Joe Root's 48.

The second Test of the four-match series begins on Friday.

It would have required a huge effort from England to secure victory on a wearing pitch but once the second new ball was taken, wickets fell quickly.

While both Root and Jos Buttler were able to bat despite being ill on Saturday, no batsman could produce an innings of substance to anchor England's chase.

South Africa were patient throughout the morning session and then pressed home their advantage late in the day to secure their first victory in five Tests.

Too little too late from England

Overnight, England spoke about taking inspiration from Headingley, where they chased down 362 against Australia in August, but this total always felt beyond their grasp.

South Africa set the tone from the start - Vernon Philander bowling four maidens to Burns, with only 10 runs scored in the first half hour.

The frustration showed when a tied-down Burns top-edged the superb Anrich Nortje's second ball to Rabada at mid-on while Joe Denly, after almost being caught on the hook, was trapped lbw by Dwaine Pretorius.

After scoring just 50 runs in the morning session, Root and Ben Stokes accelerated after lunch, with Stokes sweeping and driving left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj when he was introduced into the attack.

However a mistake from Stokes, trying to cut a quicker ball and instead edging it onto his stumps with only seven overs until the new ball, initiated the collapse.

Jonny Bairstow was out in the first over of the new ball, driving a wide Rabada delivery straight to gully, before Root, looking uncomfortable after being stuck twice on the left hand by Rabada, sent a thin edge off Nortje through to the wicketkeeper.

The final wickets fell quickly; Curran nicked Rabada behind, Archer fended a 90mph Nortje delivery to first slip, Buttler was caught in the deep trying to launch successive sixes off Rabada before Broad was bowled to end the innings.

England showed patience and determination on the fourth day, but had they found a similar temperament in the first innings, the result may have been different.

More to follow.