The England and Wales Cricket Board "cautiously" supports four-day Tests as a possible way of easing the strain on players and the international schedule.

The International Cricket Council will consider the Test calendar beyond 2023 in January with a one-day reduction in match length likely to be discussed.

"We're definite proponents of the four-day Test concept but cautiously so," said an ECB spokesperson.

The ECB added it may help "complex scheduling" and "player workloads".

The governing body admitted, though, that the change to four-day Tests would be controversial.

"We understand it's an emotive topic for players, fans and others who have concerns about challenging the heritage of Test cricket," it added.

It is estimated the change would free up around 40 days a year in the international schedule.

England played a four-day Test against Ireland last summer which ended on day three. Each playing day was extended by 30 minutes to allow for 98 overs to be bowled rather than the standard 90.