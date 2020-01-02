New Zealand in Ireland 2020

Ireland's George Dockrell in action against New Zealand

New Zealand previously play a Twenty20 international and an ODI in Scotland.

June

14 1st Twenty20 international, Bready (15:00 BST)

21 2nd Twenty20 international, Bready (15:00 BST)

23 3rd Twenty20 international, Bready (15:00 BST)

27 1st ODI, Stormont (10:45 BST)

30 2nd ODI, Stormont (10:45 BST)

July

2 3rd ODI, Stormont (10:45 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured