England in South Africa: Jofra Archer fitness worry for second Test

Archer took five wickets in South Africa's second innings at Centurion

Second Test: South Africa v England Venue: Cape Town Date: 3-7 January Coverage: Listen to The Cricket Social and read live text commentary on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England will make a late call on fast bowler Jofra Archer after he was unable to play a full part in training before the second Test against South Africa, which starts on Friday.

The 24-year-old is suffering with soreness in his right elbow.

"Not knowing exactly how Jofra is might change how we balance the side. He did pull up sore," said captain Joe Root

Paceman Mark Wood is yet to return to match fitness while spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out through illness.

Batsman Dom Sibley is expected to be fit after coming down with the sickness bug that has swept through the squad.

England lost the first of the tour's four Tests at Centurion in December.

The tourists will decide whether to persist with a bowling attack of five seamers or bring in the spin of Matthew Parkinson or Dominic Bess.