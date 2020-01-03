Australia v New Zealand: Marnus Labuschagne hits century for hosts

Marnus Labuschagne has made four centuries in 14 Tests for Australia

Marnus Labuschagne scored a century as Australia started strongly against New Zealand on the first day of the third and final Test in Sydney.

Labuschagne hit 130 - his fourth century in five Tests - as Australia reached 283-3 at stumps at the SCG.

He and Steve Smith, who made 63, shared a 156-run partnership as New Zealand toiled in the field.

Both teams wore black armbands in tribute to those affected by widespread bushfires in Australia.

New Zealand have a depleted side with captain Kane Williamson, fellow batsmen Henry Nicholls and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner all missing with illness, while pace bowler Trent Boult has returned home with a fractured hand.

There was a minute's applause before the Test began to honour Australia's firefighters.

Australia limited-over batsmen Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short have said they will donate $250 (£132) for every six they hit during the ongoing Big Bash tournament.

At least 18 people have died in blazes across the country.