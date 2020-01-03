England will no longer play football in warm-ups before matches

Media playback is not supported on this device Burns limps out of England practice after football match

England's cricket team will no longer play football during training sessions or as a warm-up before matches.

Opener Rory Burns was ruled out of the rest of the Test series in South Africa after injuring his ankle playing football in training on Thursday.

England director of cricket Ashley Giles previously said he thought playing football was too dangerous.

But he agreed to review it after last year's World Cup after senior players said it was important for team spirit.

Giles previously banned Warwickshire players from playing football while he was director of cricket at the county.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said no directive instructing them to ban football has been sent to the counties at this stage.

It will be up to the counties to decide if they still want to use the game as part of their routines.

In October 2018, England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow also sustained an ankle injury playing football and missed the start of the Test series against Sri Lanka.