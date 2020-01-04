Virat Kohli: India captain 'not a fan' of four-day Tests

India captain Virat Kohli has scored 12,457 runs in 84 Tests

India captain Virat Kohli says he is "not a fan" of the proposal to reduce Test matches from five to four days.

A reduction in match length is likely to be discussed in January when the International Cricket Council considers the Test calendar beyond 2023.

But top-ranked Test batsman Kohli, 31, said: "I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day Tests.

"Where do you end? Then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing."

The England and Wales Cricket Board has said it "cautiously supports" the proposal because it would reduce player workload.

India are the world number one Test side, having won five and drawn one of their past six series.

"I don't think that's fair to the purest format of the game," Kohli said when asked about four-day Tests.

"How cricket started initially, five-day Test matches was the highest test you can have at international level.

"It shouldn't be altered."

South Africa played a four-day Test against Zimbabwe in December 2017, while England also hosted Ireland at Lord's in a four-day match in July 2019.