Jofra Archer: England hopeful bowler will be fit for third Test against South Africa

Jofra Archer has taken 30 wickets at an average of 27.40 in seven Tests since his debut last summer

England hope pace bowler Jofra Archer will be fit for the third Test against South Africa after a scan on his injured elbow showed no serious issues.

The 24-year-old, who bowled 36 overs in the first-Test defeat, missed the ongoing second Test in Cape Town because of soreness in his right elbow.

England said a second scan showed only bruising and swelling.

The penultimate match of the series, which South Africa lead 1-0, starts on 16 January in Port Elizabeth.

Archer was most England's most successful bowler in the first Test, taking 1-65 and 5-102.

England recalled off-spinner Dom Bess, who was not in the original touring squad, in Archer's place in Cape Town.

England's tour has been disrupted by illness, with 11 players and four members of the backroom staff suffering from sickness.

Opener Rory Burns' tour was ended by an ankle injury suffered playing football during training on 2 January, although England have yet to decide if they will call up a replacement.