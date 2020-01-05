Marcus Stoinis: Melbourne Stars all-rounder fined after directing personal abuse at Kane Richardson

Stoinis' 68 not out from 55 balls helped the Stars to victory over Melbourne city rivals the Renegades

Melbourne Stars all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been fined $7,500 (£3,982) after being found guilty of directing "personal abuse" towards Melbourne Renegades' Kane Richardson during a Big Bash League game on Saturday.

Stoinis, 30, accepted the Cricket Australia charge without challenge.

The breach was reported by umpires Gerard Abood and Phillip Gillespie to match referee Daryl Harper.

"I got caught in the moment and took it too far," Stoinis said.

"I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires.

"I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty."

Stoinis, who hit 68 not out from 55 balls and led his team to victory, was spoken to by umpire Abood on field after the game.

"The behaviour in this matter falls short of the standards we expect and we have acted accordingly," said Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's head of integrity and security.

"There is no place for it in the game."