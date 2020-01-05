Australia v New Zealand: Nathan Lyon takes five as hosts dominate again

Neil Wagner was one of five wickets for Australia's Nathan Lyon

Third Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day three of five): Australia 454 (Labuschagne 215, Smith 63) & 40-0 New Zealand 251: Philips 52, Lyon 5-68 Australia lead by 243 runs Scorecard

Nathan Lyon took 5-68 as Australia extended their lead over New Zealand on the third day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Resuming on 63-0, New Zealand were bowled out for 251, with off-spinner Lyon claiming the 17th five-wicket haul of his 96-Test career.

Glenn Phillips top-scored for the tourists with 52 on debut but New Zealand face a heavy deficit.

Australia reached 40-0 at close of play, leading New Zealand by 243 runs.

Australia's bowling quartet of Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson will donate A$1000 (£530) for each wicket taken to the bushfire appeal.

Lyon broke New Zealand's resistance when he bowled opener Tom Blundell for 34, before trapping Jeet Raval lbw at the end of the first session.

He took two wickets in an over after lunch, dismissing Neil Wagner and Will Somerville for ducks, as New Zealand lost their final four wickets for 16 runs.

The hosts already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.