Leo Carter: Six sixes in an over in New Zealand T20 match for Canterbury

Carter's feat is only the seventh time in history at international or domestic 1st XI level that six sixes has been struck in an over

Canterbury batsman Leo Carter has become the seventh man to hit six sixes in an over in top-level cricket.

The 25-year-old is the first New Zealander to achieve the feat, and the fourth to do so in Twenty20 cricket.

Carter hit the runs off Northern Districts' ex-New Zealand left-arm spinner Anton Devcich at Christchurch's Hagley Oval, while playing in the domestic Super Smash T20 tournament.

"I just stepped across and swung as hard as I could," Carter told Sky.

"I'm not so sure I got many off the middle, but pretty short boundary there, so they just carried over, I was pretty thankful for that.

"We needed a big over at that time - I was lucky enough to get a few over there."

His feat happened in the 16th over as the home side successfully chased their target of 220 with seven balls to spare - the highest successful T20 run chase in New Zealand's history.

Wellington-born Carter, who finished 70 not out from 29 balls, is the son of former Northamptonshire player and coach Bob Carter, who was recently appointed head coach of New Zealand's women's team.

A former Kiwi Under-19 international, he has played county 2nd XI and league cricket in England, most recently for New Brighton in the Liverpool & District league last summer.

Seven achieve the feat

Seven batsmen have achieved the feat in top-level cricket:

1968 - Sir Garfield Sobers (for Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan)*

1984 - Ravi Shastri (Bombay v Baroda)*

2007 - Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa v Netherlands, World Cup)

2007 - Yuvraj Singh (India v England, T20)

2017 - Ross Whiteley (Worcestershire v Yorkshire, T20)

2018 - Hazratullah Zazai (Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends, T20)

2020 - Leo Carter (Canterbury v Northern Districts, T20)

*first-class cricket

In addition, in 2013, Jordan Clark became the first Englishman to hit six sixes in an over in a second XI game against Yorkshire at Scarborough, off the bowling of left-arm spinner Gurham Randhawa.

Media playback is not supported on this device Garfield Sobers' six sixes - relive the achievement 50 years on