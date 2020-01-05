England in South Africa: James Anderson says 'age is irrelevant' after starring in second Test

James Anderson has taken 582 Test wickets for England

England's James Anderson says "age is irrelevant" in considering how long he can keep playing after starring against South Africa in the second Test.

Anderson, 37, claimed his 28th five-wicket haul in Tests to dismiss the hosts for 223 on day three, before England closed on 218-4, a lead of 264.

England's all-time highest Test wicket-taker is playing his second Test back after missing the bulk of the summer's Ashes series with a calf injury.

"For me, age is irrelevant," he said.

"I feel good and work hard at my fitness."

Anderson, who also missed the winter tour of New Zealand, told the Test Match Special podcast: "As the grey hairs and wrinkles creep in, people will wonder how long I can go on for.

"Hopefully I keep putting in performances and if I keep doing that, who knows how long I can go for?"

After a disappointing performance in the first Test defeat at Centurion, there was speculation over Anderson's place, with captain Joe Root saying one of he or Stuart Broad could be dropped for this Test in Cape Town.

Both have impressed in this match after fast bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out because of an elbow injury, with Anderson claiming the last two South Africa wickets early on day three to finish with figures of 5-40.

It takes him past the record of 27 five-wicket hauls in Tests by an England bowler he shared with Sir Ian Botham and means Anderson has now taken taken 102 wickets in 26 matches at an average of 20.67 since his 35th birthday.

"I don't really think about those milestones, all I was thinking about was being ruthless in our bowling," he said.

Most five-wicket hauls for England in Tests James Anderson: 28 in 151 Tests Ian Botham: 27 in 102 Tests Sydney Barnes: 24 in 27 Tests Graeme Swann: 17 in 60 Tests Fred Trueman: 17 in 67 Tests Derek Underwood: 17 in 86 Tests Stuart Broad: 17 in 136 Tests

The Lancashire bowler told Sky Sports he had been "desperate to prove my place in the team" during the 107-run defeat in Pretoria.

"The biggest thing for me at Centurion was getting through it," he said.

"I was a bit rusty, but I feel up to speed in this game.

"I missed Test cricket, it gives you a buzz when you get out there."

Anderson added that England were "in a good position" to level the four-Test series at 1-1 after Dom Sibley made an unbeaten 85 and Root added 61.

"We were clinical with the ball yesterday and today and I thought we were clinical with the bat," he said.

"If we have a good first session we can dictate terms later in the day."