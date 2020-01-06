Australia v New Zealand: Nathan Lyon takes 5-50 as hosts win series 3-0

In two Test series, Australia have beaten Pakistan 2-0 and New Zealand 3-0 during their summer

Third Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day four of five): Australia 454 & 217-2: Warner 111*, Labuschagne 59 New Zealand 251 & 136: De Grandhomme 52; Lyon 5-50 Australia win by 279 runs Scorecard

Ross Taylor has become New Zealand's leading Test run scorer but Australia won the third Test in Sydney by 279 runs to complete a 3-0 series victory.

The Black Caps batsman scored 22, to move to 7,174 career runs and overhaul Stephen Fleming, but when he was bowled by Pat Cummins, the tourists were 38-5, chasing an unlikely 416 to win.

David Warner had earlier hit 111 not out as Australia declared on 217-2.

Nathan Lyon took 5-50 as New Zealand were bowled out for 136.

Matt Henry was unable to bat after suffering a broken thumb on his non-bowling hand on the opening day of the Test, but his presence would have done little to prevent Australia strolling to a series whitewash.

Resuming on 40-0, Warner pushed on to his 24th Test century to take his Australian summer tally - including the 2-0 series win over Pakistan - to 786 runs at an average of 131.

Australia declared once Marnus Labuschagne, who has had an equally successful summer, scoring 896 runs at an average of 112, was out for 59.

Mitchell Starc then removed both openers to leave New Zealand 4-2 and he finished with 3-25.

But it was spinner Lyon who again did the bulk of the damage, with only all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (52) providing any resistance, as he finished the match with 10 wickets.