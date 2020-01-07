Babar Azam: Pakistan batsman to rejoin Somerset for five weeks in 2020

Babar averaged 52.54 in the 2019 T20 Blast with a batting strike-rate of 149.35

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam will return to Somerset this summer for a spell in the T20 Blast and County Championship.

The 25-year-old, ranked the number one international batsman in 20-over cricket, will be available for five weeks between 28 May and 3 July.

Babar was the leading run-scorer in the 2019 T20 Blast, making 578 runs in 13 innings with a top score of 102.

In the upcoming campaign, he will be at Taunton for 12 T20 Blast matches and two four-day fixtures.

"I really enjoyed my time at Somerset, and I look forward to coming back next year," Babar told the club website.

"Somerset has a very good squad and the supporters made me feel very welcome."

Babar will be available for Somerset's first T20 game at home to rivals Gloucestershire on Friday, 29 May, as well as County Championship matches against Gloucestershire and Kent in June.