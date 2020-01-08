Eoin Morgan: Middlesex appoint England World Cup-winning skipper as T20 Blast captain

Eoin Morgan last captained Middlesex in 2015

England World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan will captain Middlesex in this summer's T20 Blast competition.

Morgan, 33, will also celebrate a testimonial year with the county in 2020, who he last captained in 2015.

Middlesex reached the quarter-finals of last year's T20 Blast before losing to Notts Outlaws at Trent Bridge.

Morgan played a key role hitting three half-centuries, which included a stunning 83 not out off just 29 balls in the final group match at Somerset.

And his match-winning 70 off 37 balls against Surrey at Lord's and 53 off 31 against Notts saw him finish the 2019 tournament with 341 runs at an average of almost 43 and a strike rate just under 170.

Just weeks before, Morgan led England to their first World Cup triumph as they narrowly beat New Zealand in July's memorable final at Lord's.

Middlesex have only won the domestic T20 trophy once, when they beat Kent by three runs in 2008 at the Rose Bowl, a game in which Morgan made 23 off 18 balls.

He will also captain the Lord's-based London Spirit in The Hundred, the England and Wales Cricket Board's new competition, this summer.