Mark Adair: Fast bowler handed central contract by Ireland

Mark Adair took six wickets in Ireland's test defeat by England at Lord's in July

Mark Adair, Gareth Delany and Shane Getkate have all been handed full central contracts by Cricket Ireland for the first time.

Fast bowler Adair, 23, was awarded a contract during the second half of 2019 and makes the list for his first full campaign as a contracted player.

Delany, 22, and Getkate, 28, will also receive their first senior contracts.

Cricket Ireland have offered 19 players deals for the year, which will be full-time contracts for the first time.

"The Selectors have been working hard over the last two years to help identify and mould a squad of players that blends our young talented players with the experience of our senior players," said Andrew White, chairman of National Men's Selectors.

"We must keep driving the standards of performance higher and I know the players and coaching staff are determined to push on to the next level."

Ireland are currently on a tour of the West Indies at the beginning of a busy year which will see the squad play eight full member countries, including hosting Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan at home, before finishing the year with a T20 World Cup appearance.

Andrew Balbirnie's men lost their opening ODI against the West Indies on Tuesday and will be aiming to bounce back from the five-wicket defeat in the second game on Thursday.

Cricket Ireland central contracts 2020:

Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell , Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine , Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien , William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin , Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector , Stuart Thompson , Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.