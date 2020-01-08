James Anderson: England bowler ruled out of final two South Africa Tests with rib injury

Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in Test history with 584 wickets

Bowler James Anderson has been ruled out of the final two Tests of England's tour of South Africa with a rib injury.

Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, picked up the injury during the second Test on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old bowled only two overs after lunch on the final day as England won to level the series at 1-1.

Scans have revealed the extent of the injury and he is now out of the third Test which starts on 16 January and the fourth Test a week later.

Anderson only returned to action after four months out with a calf injury in the first Test in South Africa, which started on Boxing Day.

He missed four of the five Ashes Tests last summer, and the Test against Ireland in July, with the injury.

The Lancashire bowler has taken nine wickets so far against South Africa, the most by an England bowler, including seven in the second Test in Cape Town.

After taking 5-40 in the first innings at Newlands - his 28th five-wicket haul in Tests - he said "age is irrelevant" and that he was "desperate to prove my place in the team".

England are hopeful pace bowler Jofra Archer, who missed the second Test with a sore elbow, will be fit for the third Test in Port Elizabeth.

Somerset bowler Craig Overton will remain in South Africa as cover for Anderson.