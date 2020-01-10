West Indies: Chris Gayle wants to carry on playing 'until I'm 45'

Chris Gayle played his 300th ODI for West Indies in August 2019

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle says he wants to carry on playing until he is 45 and he is available for selection for this year's Twenty20 World Cup.

The 40-year-old announced his retirement from one-day internationals in February but reversed his decision after the World Cup.

Gayle has not played an ODI since his 301st game for West Indies against India in August 2019.

"I am sure I am getting younger as the days go on," Gayle said.

Gayle took a break from cricket at the end of 2019 and was not involved in West Indies' recent ODI series win over Ireland.

He is currently in Bangladesh to play in their domestic Twenty20 league.

"Forty-five is a good number. Let's target 45. I think that's a good number," he said.

"A lot of people still want to see Chris Gayle out in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game."

West Indies won the last edition of the Twenty World Cup in 2016 when they beat England in a thrilling final in Kolkata.

They will defend their title in Australia in November.

"The door is open for a chance. Let's see what happens," Gayle said when asked about selection for the event.

"I have left the option open to hear back from them as well and see if they want the Universe Boss."