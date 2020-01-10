West Indies v Ireland: We left everything out there - Irish captain Balbirnie

Balbirnie took over as Ireland captain at the end of 2019

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie was full of praise for his players despite their one-wicket defeat by the West Indies in Barbados.

The visitors wasted two run-out chances in a dramatic final over as the hosts clinched the ODI series with a second victory in two matches.

Sheldon Cottrell won the match and the series for the West Indies with a six off the penultimate ball.

"We left pretty much everything out there," said Balbirnie.

"The squad are hugely disappointed. Unfortunately, we didn't perhaps get the rub of the green at the end, but I can't fault the lads and the effort they put in.

"That was what I asked from them before the game, and between innings - to go out there and make it as hard as possible for the West Indies to chase the target and I think we did that.

"I think when you get 237 on any pitch, particular a used pitch that had been turning, then you feel in the game. I thought if we bowled with control in that first 10, and the run rate required went up, then we put them under pressure and wickets would come as they are such flamboyant players then we would get chances in the field.

"And when we did, we took them, and that was really impressive from the guys, that they stuck to their tasks and did what was asked."

The West Indies' one-wicket victory at the Kensington Oval on Thursday followed their five-wicket win in Tuesday's opening game of the series.

The tour is Balbirnie's first as Ireland captain and he stressed the importance of remaining calm in pressurised situations.

"The trick is to keep as calm as possible, because you think clearer and the skills you want to execute are easier with a clearer head," he added.

"That was just the message I tried to reiterate to the bowlers, whatever ball they wanted to go with I would back, but I wanted to make sure that it was 100% the ball they wanted to bowl."

The final match in the three-game ODI series takes place on Sunday before the two sides meet in three Twenty20 internationals next week.