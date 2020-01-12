Australia fires: Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne to play in bushfire fundraiser

Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne were part of Australia's most successful Test side

Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne will captain opposing teams in a charity match to raise money for the bushfire relief fund in Australia.

The match will be one of three played on 8 February, as well as Australia women's Twenty20 game against India and the T20 Big Bash League final.

All match profits and funds from the day will go to the bushfire appeal.

The bushfire crisis has been ongoing in Australia since September and at least 27 people have died.

Australia head coach Justin Langer will play in the charity match, as well as former Australia players Brett Lee, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Clarke.

Ten million hectares of land have been destroyed across the country and millions of animals have been killed in the fires.

Former leg-spinner Warne previously auctioned off his 'baggy green' cap which raised one million Australian dollars, while a number of cricketers have donated money for hitting sixes in the Big Bash.

A number of tennis greats will also appear in an exhibition match on 15 January, five days before the Australian Open begins, while current players are donating money for aces they serve.

"People the world over have seen the overwhelming images of hundreds of thousands of hectares burnt, precious lives lost, hundreds of properties destroyed and the devastating loss of wildlife as a result of the fires," Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said.

"These images have reinforced the need to get behind organisations that are responding to the requirements of people who have lost loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods."